Dennis Robertson

Dennis R. Robertson, 72, of Burlington, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m., on July 18, 2020, at Harmony Bible Church in Burlington. Inurnment will be in Callender Cemetery the following day. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Cradle of Hope or Benevolent Ministries of Harmony Bible Church. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On- line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com

Born August 3, 1947, in Fort Dodge, IA, Dennis Rudolf was the son of LaVern A. and Doris B. (Hansen) Robertson. He was a graduate of Burnside High School and Peru State College. On September 15, 1990, Dennis married Linda Jo Capps in Lake Geneva, WI.

Dennis was a buyer in Mt. Pleasant for Motorola, service rep for Motorola State of Iowa out of Des Moines, IA and Infrastructure Cellular out of Arlington Heights, IL and Phoenix, AZ. After his retirement, Dennis became an inhouse engineer for radio station KMCH.

Dennis was a member of the Circle K Club while at Peru State College. He was also a member of the Mt. Pleasant Jaycees, Burlington Kiwanis Club and was active in the Harmony Bible Church in Burlington.

Volunteerism was important to Dennis as he was a video and sound tech at his church. He worked the admission gates at Midwest Old Threshers as well as participating in the school tours. Dennis remained active as he enjoyed canoeing, tennis, table tennis, traveling and history.

Besides his wife Linda, Dennis survived by two brothers, David Robertson of Manitowoc, WI and Daniel Robertson of Fort Dodge, IA.

Preceding in death were his parents and by a brother, Duane Robertson