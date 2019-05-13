Dennis Raymond Bergman (final arrangements)

Dennis Raymond Bergman, 70, of New London, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

The funeral service for Mr. Bergman will be held at 10:30 Wednesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with military rites by Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday at Elliott Chapel with the family receiving friends from 5 – 6:45 PM. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 pm and there will be a vigil service at 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for his grandchildren’s education.

