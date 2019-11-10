Dennis K. Swift

Dennis K. Swift, 73, of Salem, IA, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Henry County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Bale Cemetery, rural Hillsboro, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Dennis Swift Memorial for local veteran’s organizations. On-line condolences should be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born May 5, 1946, in Fairfield, IA, Dennis Keith was the son of Virgil Henry and Ruby Elaine (Moss) Swift. He was a 1964 graduate of Harmony High School. Following high school, Dennis enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served as a mechanic during the Viet Nam War. On November 9, 1975, he married Debra Wilson at Big Mound Methodist Church. The couple later divorced, but they have remained friends over the years.

Using his mechanical skills, Dennis first owned and operated Swifty’s 66 in Salem, IA. He then worked for Marvie’s 66 in Houghton, IA, followed by Jake’s Automotive in Houghton, from which he retired.

As a youth, Dennis attended Big Mound Methodist Church. He was a dedicated veteran and a member of the American Legion in Salem, IA. Dennis was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Jeff Gordon and Bill Elliott. When he was younger, he loved fishing with his children and enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and hunting deer. In recent years, he spent time gardening, mowing the lawn, spending time with his friends and being on the family farm. Dennis had a special love for his children, grandchildren, and his dog, Brandy.

Sharing Dennis’s life are his three children, Michele (Pierre) Bensch of Salem, IA, Melanie (Jay) Anderson of Hillsboro, IA, and Nathan Swift of Salem, IA; and two brothers, Roger (Freda) Swift of Cary, IL, and Terry Swift of Paduka, KY. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Haley and her husband, Taylor, Samantha, Joseph, Macy, Andrew, and Elaina; three step-grandchildren, Matthew, Brady, and Bryce; four great-grandchildren, Joslynn, Karli, Lailah and Mylee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, David, and Virgil “J.R.” Swift.