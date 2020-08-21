Dennis Charles Nellor

Dennis Charles Nellor, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home. According to his wishes, Dennis has been cremated. A private family service will be held, with a Facebook Live stream available. The video can be found on the Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page, as well as www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Visitation will be held late next week, family will not be present. Please check the website for updated information. A memorial fund has been established for Henry County Conservation and Every Step Hospice. The Olson Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Dennis and his family.

Born, January 26, 1948, Dennis was the son of Alfred and Virginia (Peterson) Nellor. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1966 and from the University of Iowa in 1971 with a degree in Business and Finance. Dennis was united in marriage to Kathy Walters on May 29, 1971 in Danville, Iowa.

They made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community, where Dennis worked as the business manager for the Prison and Mental Health, retiring in 2002.

Survivors include his wife Kathy of Mt. Pleasant, two daughters Natalie (Justin) Burgus and Rachel (Duane) Bebb, both of Mt. Pleasant; one grandson, Garrett Burgus; 2 sisters, Debora (Eric) Edmonds of Los Angeles, CA and their children Alex and Chelsea and Dorene (Roy) Jennings of Austin, TX; special niece and nephew Jenny Talley of Burlington and Rob Nichols of Mt. Pleasant; his father Alfred Nellor of Mt. Pleasant and mother-in-law Elaine Walters of Mt. Pleasant.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother Ginny and father-in-law Charles Walters.