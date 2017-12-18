Denise Alayne Loyd

Denise Alayne Loyd, 50, New London, died Sunday, December 17, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospitals.

Visitation for Mrs. Denise Loyd will begin at noon Wednesday at Elliott Chapel where the family will be present from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. A private family burial will be held Thursday at Claypoole Cemetery, Wever. In Lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Kylie and Hagen’s education and The Hope Lodge, Iowa City. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.