Dems Plan Harvest Rally

The Henry County Democrats will hold their annual Harvest Rally on Saturday, September 22, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club.

Featured speakers will include Congressmen Dave Loebsack,Tim Gannon, candidate for Secretary of Agriculture, Rob Sand, candidate for Auditor, Jason Moats, candidate for House District 84, and Mindy Fitzgibbon, candidate for County Recorder.

Attendees will also hear from the Delaney for President campaign, the DeJear for Secretary of State campaign, and current state senator, Rich Taylor.