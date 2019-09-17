Democrats Harvest Rally

Henry County Democrats will hold their tenth annual Harvest Rally on Saturday, September 28, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club.

Many years ago Democrats began holding picnics for Mount Pleasant native Tom Vilsack. Those picnics evolved into the annual Harvest Rally, the fundraising event for the Henry County Democrats.

Each year attendees hear from office-holders and candidates for office. This is a particularly active year. Senator Rich Taylor will update the crowd on issues coming up in the state legislature. Rita Hart, candidate for the Second Congressional District, will present her vision for Iowa and America.

Alan Howe, a little known presidential candidate from Pennsylvania, will share his thoughts on how to approach the many issues facing America today. Campaign schedules are fluid and change quickly, so there is always the possibility for a surprise visit by a senatorial or presidential candidate.

Speakers will begin at 4:00 and dinner starts at 5:00. Tickets may be obtained from many local Democrats, they can be reserved by calling Pat Richenberger at 319-385-8934, or they may be bought at the door. Tickets prices are $20 for adults, $5 for children from four to 14 years of age, and free for children under four years old.