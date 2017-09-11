Delores Faye Harris

Delores Faye Harris 83, of New London passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Gladstone, Illinois.

A Celebration of her loving life will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at noon at her daughter’s home at Gladstone, Illinois. All friends and family are invited to attend. According to her wishes cremation has been accorded. A memorial has been established to Hospice Compassus of Galesburg, Illinois in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.