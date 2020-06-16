Della Margarette Jackson

Della Margarette Jackson, age 97, of New London, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Sunrise Terrace in Winfield. She was born February 23, 1923 in Cass, West Virginia to Jacob Cameron and Lorena M. Friel Shinabery. On June 28, 1947, she married James L. Jackson in Carthage, Illinois. He died June 17, 2012.

She was a high school graduate of Uhrichsville, Ohio and was a member of New London Christian Church. She attended Moody Bible School for two years, worked as a beautician when they lived in Illinois, worked at the IAAP and was a baker at Buff’s Truck Stop.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, cake decorating, was an excellent baker and loved feeding and watching birds.

Survivors include her children Willard Jackson of West Burlington, Tim (Judy) Jackson of Danville, Darla Stein of Storm Lake, Marla (Roger) Woodsmall of Morning Sun and Mark (Stacy) Jackson of San Marcos, California; many grandchildren; and sisters, Ardith Taylor, Joyce Prall, Edith Leggett and Phyllis Bower.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son Marvin L. Jackson; grandson Troy Jackson; step-grandson Nathan Woodsmall; brother Robert; and sisters Faye, Madeline, Carol, Janet, and Ora Jean.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Burge Cemetery with Pastor Rod Cooper officiating. There will be no family visitation and a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.