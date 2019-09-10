DeEtta B. “Dee” Herdrich

DeEtta B. “Dee” Herdrich, 68, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home in Fort Madison.

She was born on December 2, 1950, in Grinnell, Iowa, the daughter of Charles F. and Myrtle (Bell) Orcutt. On July 26, 2002, she married Jim Herdrich in Louisville,Texas.

She is survived by her husband: Jim; one daughter: Tina M. (Dave) Whiteaker; one son: Michael W. (Jamie) Lindsey; one step-daughter: Shelda Parodas; one step-son: Keven M. (Maricella) Herdrich; one brother: Lewie (Carol) Orcutt; two sisters: Elaine Orcutt and Ellen (Bill) Pithan; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law: Shorty and Wanda Herdrich; brother and sister-in-law: Tommy and Fern Orcutt; three nephews and one great niece.

Dee was a member of Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Friday, September 20, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa with Pastor Michael Bennett officiating.

Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery rural Franklin, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. Peter’s Church.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com