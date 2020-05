Deer/Motor Vehicle Collision

On May 3rd, 2020, at approximately 9:49 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle collision with a deer in the 3200-grid of US Highway 218.

An investigation determined that Shannon Simmons, 43, Kahoka, Missouri; operator of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, struck a deer that entered the roadway as he traveled southbound. The collision resulted in minor damages to the vehicle.