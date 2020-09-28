Deer Hits Windshield

On September 25th, 2020, at approximately 05:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a deer versus car accident in the 2400-grid of US Highway 34. An investigation determined that Linda Newcomb of Burlington, 38, operator of a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country, was headed eastbound when a deer entered the roadway causing a collision. The deer hit the front windshield causing the glass to shatter. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor lacerations from the glass, the 2 juvenile passengers were not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damages and was towed.