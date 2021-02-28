Dee Mehaffy

Delores (Dee) Bertha Mehaffy, 94, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Delores was born November 14, 1926, in West Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Ervin and Grace (Stigge) Peterman. She graduated from Burlington High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa Wesleyan College. Delores was united in marriage to Wilson Dwight Mehaffy on February 22, 1946 in West Burlington. They lived in Burlington and Rock Island before moving to Mt Pleasant in 1955. She was the accountant and co-owner of P&M Sales and Service for 34 years, retiring in 1989. Delores was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, VFW Auxiliary, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Chitaqua Questers Club, TTT Society, Mt. Pleasant Bridge Club, Henry County Animal Rescue, Cotillion Club and the Mt. Pleasant Country Club.

Delores is survived by a daughter, Lorna Lusk of Lakeville, MN; a son, Wayne (Jeanne) Mehaffy of Gowrie, IA; six grandchildren: Derek Lusk, Kyle Lusk, Jordan Lusk Streiff, Erin Mehaffy Bintz, Katie Mehaffy, Ryan Mehaffy; and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Dwight.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt Pleasant is in charge of the arrangements. www.powellfuneralhomes.com