Debra Ann McCall Richart

Debra Ann McCall Richart, 63, New London, died January 18, 2017 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

The funeral service for Debra A. McCall Richart will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 23 at the New London Christian Church, 2770 New London Road. Pastors Rod Cooper and Nathan Cooper will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 22 at the church from 3:00 – 6:00 PM. According to her wishes, immediately following the service her body will be cremated. A private family inurnment of her cremains will be held at a later date at Burge Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Sandra J. Schulze American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Rochester, MN; Great River Hospice House, and Stir the Fire Ministry.

Elliott Chapel, New London, is in charge of arrangements.