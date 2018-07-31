Debra Ann (Koonts) Knotts

Debra Ann (Koonts) Knotts, 45, of Cantril, Iowa died at 9:44 a.m. on July 30, 2018 at her home in Cantril, Iowa after a short battle with cancer. She was born August 13, 1972 in Fairfield, Iowa to Darrell and Sharon (Arnold) Koonts. She graduated in 1990 from Van Buren Community School. She worked and later owned the Lebanon Store/Junction Café until it’s close. Debra married Kenneth Lee Knotts Sr. on July 10, 2010.

Debra is survived by her husband, Kenneth; three children, Nathan Koonts-Hansel, Shane Koonts-Knotts and Isabella Knotts all of Cantril; two stepsons, David (Jessica) Knotts of Springdale, Arkansas and Kenneth (Chrissy) Knotts Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas; four grandkids, Aaron, Haylie, Nathan and Christopher Knotts of Arkansas; her mother, Sharon Koonts of rural Keosauqua, Iowa; two brothers, Gary Koonts of Douds, Iowa, Steven (Wendy) Koonts of Douds, Iowa; two uncles, Jim (Midge) Arnold of Oelwein, Iowa, Dale (Cheryle) Koonts of Walford, Iowa; a mother-in-law, Deborah Leffel of Cantril, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Krystal (John) Poe, Deb (Ron) Nicoli, Elissa Leffel; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Knotts, Josh (Jill) Leffel; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Darrell Koonts; and her grandparents, Ralph and Edith (Wallingford) Arnold, Retson and Ruth (Shappel) Koonts.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Debra’s children. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.