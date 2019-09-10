Deanne Sue LeuWritten by Theresa Rose on September 10, 2019
Deanne Sue Leu, 72, of Fairfield, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service for will be 11:00 Friday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. Diane Brokken officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the First Christian Church of Fairfield. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.