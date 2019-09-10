Deanne Sue Leu

Deanne Sue Leu, 72, of Fairfield, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service for will be 11:00 Friday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. Diane Brokken officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the First Christian Church of Fairfield. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.