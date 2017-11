Dean E. Lamm

Dean E. Lamm, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, November 28, 017 at Englewood Hospice in Placida, FL

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service in Mt. Pleasant will be held at a date and time to be announced later. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.