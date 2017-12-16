Dean E. Lamm

Dean E. Lamm, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Tidewater Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL.

A memorial funeral service for Dean Lamm will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 21 at the Oakland Mills Community Church, 1530 Oakland Mills Road, rural Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Rick Moorman will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Oakland Mills Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a luncheon immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Dean Elliott Lamm was born July 27, 1931 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Rex A. and Lois K (Barton) Lamm. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. Dean married the love of his life, Dorothy Wright on November 22, 1951.

Dean spent the majority of his sales career in the commercial food industry and later joined Dorothy at Cottage Realty.

As a young boy, Dean enjoyed hunting pheasants and quail with his dad and Uncle Ralph Lamm and their dogs. He played baseball on a Mt. Pleasant team his dad coached. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to have lived to see them win the World Series. He played other sports and refereed basketball games for several years. At age 29, He took up golf. It quickly became his favorite pastime. Dean was an avid golfer for 50 years.

Dean loved his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a man of faith and a devoted member of Oakland Mills Community Church and Rotunda West Community Church (in Rotunda West. FL).

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his 3 children – DeAnn (Bob) Emmert, Sue (Steve) Gray and Tom Lamm; his brother Keith Lamm, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dean will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Madaline Lymao.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Oakland Mills Community Church, Rotunda West Community Church or to Tidewater Hospice.