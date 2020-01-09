Dealing with chronic health conditions

HCHC workshops teach self-management skills

Are you living with a chronic health condition? Are you ready to take control of your health and live a happier, healthier life? Chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, pain, and anxiety can make living a healthy life challenging.

Henry County Health Center and Henry County Public Health will offer “Better Choices, Better Health”, a workshop series designed to teach adults how to effectively become active self-managers of their chronic health conditions.

Led by trained leaders, the workshops will:

Introduce techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and depression.

Help participants improve and maintain strength and flexibility, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand ways to manage medication side effects and regimens, and learn relaxation techniques and how to handle difficult emotions.

Teach participants to become more confident about communicating effectively with family and health care providers.

Assist participants in the development of action plans and goal setting.

Workshops will be held in classroom A1 of Henry County Health Center from 12:30 P.M. – 3 P.M. on the following dates:

Thursday, January 16

Thursday, January 23

Thursday, January 30

Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 13

Thursday, February 20

There is no cost to the workshop. Each participant will receive a copy of the companion book, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, 4th Edition, and an audio relaxation CD, Relaxation for Mind and Body.

For more information, or to register, call Cindy Litchfield at 319-385-0779.

Better Choices, Better Health, is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University. Partial funding is provided by the National Associate of Chronic Disease Directors through the Iowa Arthritis Integration Dissemination Project.