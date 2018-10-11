DCI Warns of Scam



DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is warning of a scam targeting citizens by misrepresenting the staff of the Department. The DCI has received reports from citizens that scammers are posing as employees of the “Iowa State Police”. The callers are claiming they have a seized vehicle with drugs inside and that the vehicle is registered to the citizen. Citizens are reporting that they are receiving multiple calls from the same 712 area code phone number. If the citizen does not answer or hangs up on the initial call, a secondary call is being reported as coming from “911” whereas the callers are verbally aggressive, claiming they are with the “Police” and that they have a warrant for the citizen’s arrest. If you receive a phone call similar to the one mentioned above, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Hotline at (515) 281-5926 or (888) 777-4590. Listed below are some helpful tips to prevent being targeted by fraudulent calls: If you get a call from someone who claims they are collecting money on behalf of the DPS—even if a caller ID device shows the DPS—hang up.

The DPS does not demand immediate payment via prepaid debit cards.

Do not provide or confirm personal information or financial information to anyone who calls.