David S. Stiffler

David S. Stiffler, 43, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born on June 25, 1975, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of James and Diane (Southard) Stiffler. On August 18, 2007, he married Melissa Erb in Argyle, Iowa. They later divorced.

Survivors includes his three sons: Luis Cordova of Fairmont, Minnesota, Jacob Stiffler of Argyle, Iowa and Joshua Stiffler of Argyle, Iowa; mother: Diane Stiffler of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; two siblings: Missy Daly of Dardanelle, Arkansas and Travis (Mona) Vance of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father: James Stiffler; one sister: Sandy Marion and grandmother: Fern Southard.

David was a truck driver for NCI Supply Company. He was a member of the Fort Madison Eagles Club. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and riding motorcycles. David loved playing his guitars and enjoyed all genres of music, he never knew a stranger and could always make a person laugh.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 2, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 2, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Jamey Stout officiating.

Following the service his body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Eagles Club in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Burial and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.