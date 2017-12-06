David Pickering

David B. Pickering 56, of Wayland passed away on Monday, December 4, 2017, at his home in Wayland.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Joseph Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery rural Wayland. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Cottonwood Cemetery in his memory.

