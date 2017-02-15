David Mitcheltree

David Owen Mitcheltree, 69, of Keosauqua died at 8:06 A.M. Tuesday February 14, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. He was born February 23, 1947 in Sharon, PA to William and Elsie Pantall Mitcheltree and married Linda Jean Young on July 6, 1974 in Fairfield.

Dave graduated in 1965 from West Middlesex High School in Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, including two years in Tahkli, Thailand. Upon his return to the states he attended Penn State University and graduated in 1973 from Parsons College, Fairfield. David worked for the State of Iowa Department of Human Services in Van Buren County for 17 years as an Income Maintenance Worker, resigning to work in various positions at Douds Elementary Schools where he retired as a Third Grade Teacher in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending hours in his tree stand with his bow or hunting for Indian artifacts in the streams of Van Buren County. He was a collector of antiques and enjoyed attending auctions. David loved teaching and never missed an opportunity to offer a life lesson. His family was his passion and their travels together treasured. Dave was a member of Serve Outdoors which serves youth and disabled hunters, the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, the Keosauqua Library Board, served as president of the Van Buren Sports Boosters and was very active in the Van Buren Players.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Keosauqua, a daughter, Jessica Ehrenfelt of Richland, three brothers, Gary Mitcheltree (Christine) of Florence, SC, Jim Mitcheltree of Daytona Beach, FL and Ron Mitcheltree of Sharpsville, PA, a sister, Carol Edmundson (Randy) of Erie, PA, five nieces and nephews, Jeff Mitcheltree, Melisa Boatright, Greg Mitcheltree, Keith Mitcheltree, KC Zelina and eight great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday February 18, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Rev. Joseph Phipps officiating. Visitation will open at 3P.M. Friday with the family present 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Purdom Cemetery, Keosauqua with military honors by Beer- Barker Post No. 113 American Legion, Keosauqua. Memorials to Van Buren Community Hospital Physical Therapy or Cardiac Rehab Department or Serve Outdoors may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 704 Franklin Street, Keosauqua, IA 52565