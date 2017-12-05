David Mitchell Ruby

David Mitchell Ruby, 56, of Mount Pleasant, died at 2:42 AM Friday, December 1, 2017, at the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant.

Born February 21, 1961, in Fairfield, IA, he was the son of William Joseph and Linda Villa Ruby. He married Vickie Crawley in Hillsboro, IA on November, 7, 1997.

David was an Electronics Technician for Innovairre for eleven years.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during Desert Storm.

He was of Christian Faith. He enjoyed many hours volunteering and operating as an engineer and board member of the Midwest Central Railroad. He was a Ham radio operator and Skywarn spotter for the Quad City News, and enjoyed setting up Christmas lights to computer music and radio.When not doing that, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, rescuing horses, computer programming, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his tiny filly, Evie.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Lindsay Renee Ruby and Jennifer Jo Ruby both of Mount Pleasant; two sisters, Brenda Holmgren of Fort Lepton, CO, and Kathi (Tommy) Cravens of Redding, CA; one brother, William Joseph Ruby Jr. of Redding, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and one cousin.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday, December 8, 2017 at Heatilator Performing Arts Center, 307 E. Monroe St., Mt. Pleasant, IA.

The funeral service for Dave will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 8, 2017, at Heatilator Performing Arts Center, 307 E. Monroe St., Mt. Pleasant, IA with Terry Jerrel officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Henry County Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at The Moose Lodge in Mt.Pleasant following the burial.

A memorial has been established for the continuing education of his children.