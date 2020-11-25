David M. Bain

David M. Bain, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence.

A memorial celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the FFA Chapter of the Mt. Pleasant Community School District. They may be left at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, which is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

David Michael Bain was born October 11, 1953 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Roscoe and Lola (Crile) Bain. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1973 and attended a diesel engine school in Cedar Rapids. In 1978, Dave married Beth Comfort. The couple later divorced. On June 6, 1998, Dave was united in marriage to Brenda Jean Morse.

Dave was a lifelong farmer in the Merrimac area near Trenton. He raised hogs, pasture cattle and grain. He retired from the farm in 2007 and moved into Mt. Pleasant. He then drove a semi for the Agri-Center of Mt. Pleasant. He retired in 2012.

Dave received his early religion instruction at the Green Mound Church of God. In his spare time, Dave genuinely enjoyed fishing, camping, snowmobiling and most especially, spending time with his grandkids.

Those thankful for sharing in Dave’s life include his wife Brenda of Mt. Pleasant; 6 children – Becky (Ryan) Lambert of Burlington, NC, Brandon Bain of Mt. Pleasant, Tebble (Yancy) Stearns of Mt. Pleasant, Jeannie Beames of Washington, Chasity (Justin) Lange of Mt. Pleasant and Dustin Beames of Winfield; a brother – Ronald (Carol) Bain of Trenton and a sister Frances (Kenneth) Barr of Mt. Pleasant; 13 grandchildren and his beloved pet Malshi breed dog, Tanner.

His parents precede him in death.