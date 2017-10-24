David L. Mehl

David L. Mehl, 58, of rural West Point, passed away at 3:05 P.M. Monday October 23, 2017 at the West Point Care Center.

Born July 26, 1959 in Fort Madison, Iowa, he was the son of Lester and Virginia (Paschal) Mehl. On June 26, 1982, he married Lori Austin at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife, Lori of rural West Point, Iowa; one daughter, Ashley (Eric) Hocker of Donnellson, Iowa; one son, Daniel (Katelyn) Mehl of Donnellson, Iowa; grandchildren, Brinley Hocker, Brody Hocker, Brycen Mehl, and baby Mehl due in November; one sister, Beverly (Ernie) Ines of St. George, Kansas; father and mother-in-law, George and Gayle Austin of Donnellson, Iowa; one aunt, Joy Menne of Burlington, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. He was a 1977 graduate of Central Lee High School. Dave worked as an assistant manager at the Donnellson Elevator, was a partner with his son, Daniel, with Mehl Excavating, and was a farmer. He was a member of Lee County Cattleman Association for 35 years, and he served as President since 2004. Dave was an avid supporter of the Central Lee FFA. He enjoyed farming, demo derbies, fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and operating his bulldozer. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will meet with friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.

Burial will be at Clay Grove Cemetery in rural West Point, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to the Lee County Fair.

Schmitz Funeral Home Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com