David L. Holmes, 56, of Charleston, Iowa, passed away at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Born August 12, 1960 in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of LaVern “Stub” and Marjorie (Richers) Holmes.

Survivors include his wife: Shelly Reid of Charleston, Iowa; father: LaVern “Stub” Holmes of Montrose, Iowa; brother: Gary Holmes of Paducah, Kentucky; sister: Lori (Alan) Pollpeter of Fort Madison, Iowa; nephew: Nichalus Ellison and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie McCarty and step-father: Robert McCarty.

David attended Central Lee Schools. He was a self employed owner/operator hauling farm products. David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, riding his four wheeler, camping, yard work and gardening.

A private graveside service will be held at the Montrose Cemetery in rural Montrose, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625

