David L. Bale, 63, of Olds, IA, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Visitation will begin after 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Wotherspoon officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to American Diabetes Association. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.