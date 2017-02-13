David Howard

David Scott Howard, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. The funeral service for David Howard will be held Friday, February 17 at 10:30 AM at Elliott Chapel with Reverend Charles Comfort officiating. Interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday, February 16, with the family present to receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established.