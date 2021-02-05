David Honson

David Honson, 58, of Iowa City, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home in Iowa City following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Mediapolis. A private family service will follow. Burial will be in the Kossuth Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, all those who attend must wear a mask and social distance. For those wishing to send a memorial, family would like donations to go to Iowa City Hospice or a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservices.com.

David Alan Honson was born on August 23, 1962, in Burlington, Iowa the son of Ralph and Doris Honson. David attended the University of Iowa and then Scott Community College where he received his nursing degree. On August 24, 1996, he was united in marriage to Karen Brugger in Davenport. He was a nurse at the VA Hospital in Iowa City retiring in 2018. Following his retirement, David had his own woodworking business. David enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing and traveling with his family, especially National Parks.

David will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen of Iowa City; his children, Sarah Honson of Iowa City and Joshua Honson of Iowa City; siblings, Lisa Delzell of Bettendorf and Gary (Joan) Honson of Davenport and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Pam Hobbs and special nephew, Ian Delzell.