David F. VanSickle

David F. VanSickle, 56, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Elgin passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. No Services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements