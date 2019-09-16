David Craig Hawthorne

David Craig Hawthorne, 66, of Farmington, Iowa passed away at 10:41 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 30, 1953 in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of Earl B. and Enid (Pearson) Hawthorne.

Survivors include his sister-in-law: Cathy Hawthorne; seven nieces and nephews: Heath (Amy) Hawthorne, Heather Hawthorne, Scott (Sheila) Rodgers, Shelley Rodgers, Lori (Troy) Whitaker, Amanda Harlon and Nathan Harlan. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, one sister, Sharon Stone and one brother, Lester Hawthorne.

David obtained a Bachelors Degree in Business and Accounting from The University of Iowa. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington has been entrusted for cremation.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.