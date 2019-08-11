David Baker

David D. Baker, 56, of Swedesburg, IA, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Sumner, IA, from injuries sustained in a crop duster airplane accident.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Faith Christian Outreach Church with Pastor Gary Van Nyhuis officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers gifts of love and friendship be directed to David’s wife, Deborah. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 30, 1963, in Lake Village, AR, David Dean was the son of Clifford Dean and Virginia Rose (Warren) Baker. He was a graduate of Briarfield Academy in Lake Providence, LA and attended the University of Arkansas for two years. On March 30, 1987, David married Deborah Lee Tugg in Eudora, AR. The couple moved to Mt. Pleasant, IA, in 2009 and later moved to Swedesburg in 2016.

An aircraft mechanic and pilot, David was an aerial applicator. He was a member of both the Iowa and National Agricultural Aviation Associations. He was also a member of Experimental Aircraft Association. David enjoyed collecting World War II memorabilia and eagles. Recently he had begun to fix up his 1994 GMC Sierra extended cab pick-up to its original condition.

Along with his loving wife, Deborah, of 32 years, David is survived by a son, Clifford (Michelle) Baker of New London, IA; a daughter, Candice Baker of Swedesburg, IA; two brothers, Dennis (Ricca) Baker of Prince Frederick, MD and Robert (Shelly) Baker of Shreveport, LA; and two sisters, Lynn Loftin of Zachary, LA and Joan (Glenn) Pridemore of Carthage, MO. He is also survived by two grandchildren, David Randall and Emma Rose Baker, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wendy Conrad.