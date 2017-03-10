Date change for Iowa Wesleyan University’s Purple & White Ball

175th Anniversary Festivities Continue For Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: March 10, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University will host the Purple & White Ball, celebrating its 175th anniversary, on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

In response to a significant amount of feedback from alumni based on recent communications, the university will move the Purple & White Ball to Saturday, October 21, 2017 to coincide with its annual

Homecoming Weekend. The event was previously scheduled for April 22. The Purple & White Ball will be held in the Howe Student Activity Center on campus beginning at 6 p.m.

The Purple & White Ball provides an opportunity for all members of the University and Mount Pleasant community to join in culminating the 175th anniversary of Iowa Wesleyan University in grand fashion.

We appreciate the interest, passion and support of the University’s 12,000 alumni. Moving the date accomplishes three important goals: First, it acknowledges the critical voice of our alumni who are so vital to the heritage and future of Iowa Wesleyan. Second, it offers a rich and unique opportunity to bring together a broader and more inclusive community of alumni, local and regional community partners. And third, we will be able to integrate the unveiling and dedication of the new Wesleyan Walk of Honor, a recently announced initiative whereby alumni and friends of the University can leave their legacy on a permanent part of IW’s landscape and history. More information on both the Purple & White Ball and

Wesleyan Walk of Honor will be coming soon.

We appreciate the dedication and hard work of the Purple & White Ball Planning Committee and the generous support of our sponsors. Planning and preparations for the event are well underway and will continue over the next several months.

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.