Darrell E. “Pete” Peterson

Darrell E. “Pete” Peterson 89, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Jefferson County Hospital in Fairfield, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at the Word of Life Lutheran Church in Fairfield with Rev. Chris Fiske officiating. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday after 11:00 a.m. with the family present from 12:30 until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Word of Life Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

