Darlene June Scearcy Dean

Darlene June Scearcy Dean, 72, of Luray, Missouri, passed away November 29, 2017 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born on October 19, 1945 to Earl and Marcella June Tripp Scearcy in Hillsboro, Iowa. Darlene graduated from Van Buren Community High School in 1963. She was married to Dale Dean on August 29, 1964 in Kahoka, Missouri.

Darlene was a homemaker, mother, loved to cook and read cookbooks. She worked for several years at the National Garment Factory in Memphis, Missouri. She loved her family and was a very creative person.

She is survived by a daughter, Kristy (Micheal) Dean-Hibbetts of Alaska; a granddaughter, Naykia Claring of Bentonsport, Iowa; two grandsons, Joe Whitehead of Vernon, Iowa, Eddie Smith of Keokuk, Iowa; two brothers, Mike (Cindy) Scearcy of Fairfield, Iowa, Dale (Bertie) Scearcy of Mt. Sterling, Iowa; four sisters, Betty (Bill) Printy of Bentonsport, Iowa, Mary (Donald) Sederburg of Mt. Sterling, Iowa, Alice Dickerson of Keosauqua, Iowa, Judy Scearcy of Mt. Sterling, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Joann Scearcy of Libertyville, Iowa, Pauline Cordray of Luray, Missouri, Katherine (John) Huston of Kahoka, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Marvin Sederburg of Luray, MO; 3 step-grandchildren; 14 step great-grandchildren; and 5 step great-great-grandchildren.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Dean; a son, Eddie Dean; two daughters, Lila Claring, Marlena Dean; parents, Earl and June Scearcy; two brothers, Earl H. Scearcy, Harvey Scearcy; and a nephew, Adam Sederburg.

Darlene’s body has been cremated and private graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Combs Cemetery in Luray, Missouri. Memorials can be made to the family at Betty Printy, 21909 Marion Street, Keosauqua, IA 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.