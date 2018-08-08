Darleen Watson

Darleen Watson, 85, formerly of Stockport, Iowa passed away on August 6, 2018 at Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield, Iowa. She was born on November 20, 1932 to Fenton and Gladys Morris McKee in Stockport, Iowa. Darleen graduated in 1950 from Stockport High School and married Virgil Watson on December 14, 1950 at the Stockport United Methodist Church.

Darleen worked for Dexter in Fairfield where they lived until moving back to Stockport in 1953. She then worked for 35 years at State Central Bank in Stockport. After retirement, Darleen and Virgil spent the next 10 years wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. Virgil passed away on October 4, 2016 after 65 years of marriage. She enjoyed playing cards, camping, reading and square dancing. She kept a journal for many years and was known for her delicious homemade sweet pickles and bread pudding. Faith and family always came first in Darleen’s life.

She is survived by a daughter, Annita (Richard) Rettig of Tripoli, Iowa; a son, Jan (Mary) Watson of Urbandale, Iowa; six grandchildren, Nathon (Bonnie) Watson of Stockport, Nicolas (Alice) Watson of Stockport, Garrett (Denise) Rettig of Coralville, Taylor (Jessica) Rettig of Cedar Falls, Parker Watson of San Diego, California, Chloe Watson of Chicago, Illinois; 10 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fenton and Gladys McKee; husband, Virgil; a son, Brent Watson; and a sister, Annette Davis.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August, 10, 2018 at Stockport United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. Burial will be at Spencer Cemetery in Stockport, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018 with family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorials have been established to Spencer Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.