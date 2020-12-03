Danville Woman Dies of Injuries Received in Accident

An 82-year-old Danville woman has died of injuries received when her bicycle collided with a dump truck

According to the Iowa State Patrol, June Darlene Judd of Danville was transported by air to University of Iowa hospitals Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old US 34 and 125th Street in Des Moines County.

Judd was riding east in the outside lane. Marvin Creelman of Burlington was also eastbound driving a dump truck in the inside lane. Judd began to veer into the inside lane.Creelman, crossed the center line in an attempt to avoid the bicyclist. Judd continued to veer into the inside lane and struck the left side of the dump truck causing Judd be thrown from the bike. The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.