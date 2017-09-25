Danville Injured in Accident in Van Buren County

The Iowa State Patrol investigated an accident in Van Buren County Saturday just after 5:30 pm. 19 year old Trent Richards was taken to the Van Buren County Hospital to be treated for injuries received in the single vehicle accident that occurred on County Road V56 4 miles south of Milton. Richards was driving North on the county road when he lost control. The truck he was driving went into the ditch and hit a driveway causing it to become airborne. The truck landed on a fence and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.