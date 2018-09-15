Danville Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, September 17, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m.. (Note starting time)

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the August 2018 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Discussion and action on resetting the completion date in letters being sent to those properties in need of cleaning up.

Resolution 2018-22, approval of the 2017/2018 Street Financial Report.

Setting of Trick-or-Treat night for all the Danville goblins and ghouls.

Fire Chief report. Payment of bills received for fire station project (part of bids). Action if needed.

Elm Street extension project.

A Discussion and action on Change Order #1 with Fye Excavation for the North Elm Street extension project.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of September 4, 2018. July and August 2018 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Annual Urban Renewal report for fiscal year 2017-2018. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment of the Danville City Council. Next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018, starting at 6:30 p.m..

Monday, September 17, 2018

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove

Township Trustees, Danville City Hall

Order of business, special joint meeting

Call to order 6:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Approval of the June 18, 2018 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s report for the third quarter 2018.

New fire station project. Review of Project Contractor payments. Building Timeline as of September 14, 2018. Action if needed pertaining to the new fire station project.

Review of letter received from City of Burlington regarding the City/Township Ambulance Association. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

Setting of next joint meeting.