Danville Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, January 18, 2021

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s department. Discussion and action on the November 2020 & December 2020 Sheriff’s reports. Discussion and action on the proposed 2021/2022 Danville/Des Moines County Law Enforcement agreement.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2021-05 pertaining the pay for snow plowing help.

Fire Chief & Building Inspector’s report. Action by council if needed.

Public Works items. Quote received for replacement of bottom seals on three of the maintenance doors. Action if needed. Discussion on possible water tower work. Action if needed.

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of January 4, 2021. Financial reports for December 2020. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of the status of City Hall staying closed or reopening to the public. Action if needed.

Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..