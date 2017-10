Danville Council and Township Special Meeting

AGENDA

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Order of business, special joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville Fire Station

203 North Elm Street

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Discussion and action on proposal from Greiner Buildings Inc. regarding conceptual drawing options for a new fire station and/or fire station/city hall structure.