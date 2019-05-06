Danville Council and P&Z Meetings

AGENDA

Monday, May 6, 2019

Danville Planning & Zoning Commission

Danville City Hall

Call to order, 4:30 p.m..

Review of the city’s proposed North Elm Street Subdivision plat.

By motion, recommendation of the board members to the Danville City Council pertaining to the North Elm Street Subdivision plat.

Review of current zoning of 206 East Roosevelt Road.

By motion, recommendation of the board members to the Danville City Council as to the new rezoning classification.

Adjournment.

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

DESCOM Director Shanna Krogmeier to review the upcoming changes to the “28E Agreement Concerning Public Safety Emergency Communications Services and Cost Sharing” document. Action by council if needed.

City Attorney Josh Schier. Review of status of cleanup of 208 East Plank Road. Action by council if needed. Review of status of 200 East Plank Road pertaining to the sewer line being capped to the property. Action by council if needed.

North Elm Street Subdivision plat. Review of recommendation of the Danville Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the North Elm Street Subdivision. Action by council if needed. Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-06, accepting the North Elm Street Subdivision plat.

Review of recommendation of the Danville Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the rezoning of 206 East Plank Road. Action by council.

Clarification by Council if the city is staying with the CTAA or going directly with Burlington Fire Department Ambulance for billing purposes. Action by council.

Fire Chief report. Action by council if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. South Second Avenue/East Roosevelt road project update Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. April 15, 2019 council minutes Building and/or electric permits. Sending out RFP letters for the required City’s annual examination. Clerks meeting in West Point. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Revisit the rural water & sewer rates from the April 15, 2019 meeting. Action if needed. Bid work to replace doors and windows at 203 North Elm Street and at city hall Decision to amend the 2018/2019 city budget.

Adjournment

The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on

Monday, May 20, 2019, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.