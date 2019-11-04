Danville City Meetings

Danville Board of Adjustment

Danville City Hall

November 4, 2019

Call to order at 5:30 p.m..

Danville Board of Adjustment to review a request from Mike Petersen, 407 South Main Street, regarding the extension of his garage, which will require a variance.

Decision of the Board of Adjustment members, if needed.

Adjournment.

AGENDA

Monday, November 4, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, immediately following the Danville Board of Adjustment.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Matt Walker, City Engineer from French-Reneker-Assoc. Update from Bessine Electric on the traffic signal removal project located at the intersection of Old Highway 34 and North Main Street. Action if needed. Discussion and action on pay estimate #1 from Four Seasons for the South Second Avenue/East Roosevelt intersection improvements. Discussion and action on change order #1 from Four Seasons for the South Second Avenue/East Roosevelt intersection improvements.

Discussion and action on renewing the Tyler Technology three year agreement.

Review of proposed Ordinance Number 229, amending the current Floodplain Ordinance. Action on motion to introduce and approve the first reading of Ordinance Number 229. Action on motion to suspend the rules requiring an ordinance be voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting with respect to Ordinance Number 229. Action on motion for final passage and adoption of Ordinance Number 229.

Review of Review of Board of Adjustment recommendation to council pertaining to the request of Mike Petersen, 407 South Main Street, regarding the extension of his garage. Action by Council on the Board’s recommendation.

Building Inspector and Fire Chief report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of Public Works report

Approval of consent agenda. October 21, 2019 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Request from the “Women of Hope”, First Baptist Church, to use City Hall during the Danville Christmas event. Clerk to attend city clerk’s meeting November 13 in Wayland. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.