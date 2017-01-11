Danville City Council Work Session Agenda

AGENDA

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Work Session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Work session to possibly discuss all or some of the following items (in no particular order). No action will be taken during this work session. Topics are merely for discussion purposes only. a) review of on-going and future city projects (utilities, structures, equipment, etc…..) b) discussion on spending the city’s excess money in the 2015 Bonding Project fund c) establishing a water rehabilitation fee d) revisit parking on South Ash Street e) sheriff/city police protection (pros verses cons) f) council attendance and council pay g) 2017-2018 budget h) additional items may be discussed if brought forward to the table

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, January 16, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..