Danville City Council Work Session Agenda

Danville City Council Work Session AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 11, 2017
AGENDA
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Work Session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Work session to possibly discuss all or some of the following items (in no particular order). No action will be taken during this work session. Topics are merely for discussion purposes only.
- a) review of on-going and future city projects (utilities, structures, equipment, etc…..)
- b) discussion on spending the city’s excess money in the 2015 Bonding Project fund
- c) establishing a water rehabilitation fee
- d) revisit parking on South Ash Street
- e) sheriff/city police protection (pros verses cons)
- f) council attendance and council pay
- g) 2017-2018 budget
- h) additional items may be discussed if brought forward to the table
- Adjournment.
The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for
Monday, January 16, 2017, Danville City Hall, 5:00 p.m..