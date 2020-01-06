Danville City Council & Township Meetings

AGENDA

Monday, January 6, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m.. (NOTE the new starting time)

Accept or amend the agenda.

Due to the starting time of the joint meeting of the City/Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m., Council may have to temporarily adjourn the regular session and then reconvene after the joint meeting.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Appointment of the following by the Mayor: Mayor Protem for 2020. Council assignments for 2020. Council assignments for 2020 regarding the City’s Disaster Plan.

Action by Council on naming the following: City Attorney for 2020. Newspaper for 2020. City Engineer for 2020. Animal Control Officer and animal control site for 2020. Appointing two members to the Planning and Zoning. Appointing one member to the Danville Board of Adjustment.

Discussion and action on appointing a representative to the Des Moines County Solid Waste Commission for 2020.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-01, naming of representatives to the Des Moines County Emergency Management Commission for 2020.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-02 to update the Renewal of the Identity Theft Prevention Program.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-03, a resolution naming the financial institution for depository for the City of Danville.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-04, a resolution for approving the investment policy for the city.

Review of verbal complaint received regarding the condition of a couple of mobile homes located in the 300 block of East Seymour Street. Action by council if needed.

Fire Chief/Building Inspectors report. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review of proposed bid received from LL Pelling. Action if needed. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of December 2, 2019. November 2019 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills

Council reports and correspondence. Review of information received from Chris Lee, Des Moines County Conservation, regarding Waters Park. Action if needed.

Adjournment

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, January, 20, 2020, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..

Monday, January 6, 2020

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business. The Council and Trustees welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to fire department business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

City Attorney Josh Schier to present the process needed to transfer the property located at 203 North Elm Street to the City and the adding of the ownership of the Trustees to the new fire station property. Action by either/both the city and trustees if needed.

Naming of Fire Chief for 2020.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s report.

Review/update of the 10-year projection as prepared by the Fire Chief. Action if needed.

Review of the budget information for the upcoming 2020/2021 year. Action if needed.

Approval of the September 16 and October 21, 2019 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

Setting of next joint meeting.