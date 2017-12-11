Danville City Council Special Session

AGENDA

Monday, December 11, 2017

Order of business, special session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Sidewalk replacement project on North Main Street Approval of final payment to Fisher Custom Concrete. Discussion and action on additional work done on this project.

Approval of the Beer permit belonging to Old 34 Gas & Grill.

Clarification of dates and times for city council meetings in January 2018. Action by council if needed.