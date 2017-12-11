Danville City Council Special Session

Danville City Council Special SessionWritten by Theresa Rose on December 11, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, December 11, 2017
Order of business, special session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically
as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Sidewalk replacement project on North Main Street
- Approval of final payment to Fisher Custom Concrete.
- Discussion and action on additional work done on this project.
- Approval of the Beer permit belonging to Old 34 Gas & Grill.
- Clarification of dates and times for city council meetings in January 2018. Action by council if needed.
- Adjournment.