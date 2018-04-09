Danville City Council Special Meeting

Monday, April 9, 2018

Order of business

special joint meeting

Danville City Council and the

Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

 

  1. Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

 

  1. Update/report from the Danville Fire Station building committee regarding the building of a new fire station. Action if needed.

 

  1. Setting of any additional meetings to discuss the Danville Fire Station project if needed.

 

  1. Adjournment.

 