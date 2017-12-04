Danville City Council Meets

AGENDA

Monday, December 4, 2017

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:00 p.m.. (Note the starting time)

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-21 updating/establishing charges for the rental of city owned equipment and city labor to operate the equipment.

Discussion and action on the second reading of proposed Ordinance Number 219 amending Chapter 12.04 of the Danville Municipal Code regarding sidewalk care and maintenance. Discussion and action on possibly waiving the third reading of proposed Ordinance Number 219.

Update on the sidewalk replacement project on North Main Street Approval of final payment to Fisher Custom Concrete. Discussion and action on additional work done on this project.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Fire Chief report. Update on the survey sent out to Danville residents and businesses and fire department/city hall project. Presentation of plans for a possible new city hall in conjunction with a possible new fire station. Action by council if needed.

Approval of the consent agenda items. November 20, 2017 council minutes. Christmas Walk committee request Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of email received from Tim Jackson, dated November 30, 2017. Action if needed. Discussion and action on setting the next date and time for the council meeting. Also for the month of January

Josh Schier, City Attorney Update on 202 and 208 East Plank Road, and 307 East Seymour Street properties pertaining to nuisance abatements on these properties. Action by council needed.

Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council.

Monday, December 4, 2017

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 7:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business.

Josh Schier, City Attorney Review of agreement between the City of Danville and the Trustees. Action if needed.

Approval of the September 18 and October 4, 2017 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s written report.

Discussion on recent ISO Insurance Rating for the Fire Department.

Update on the plans for a possible new fire station. Action if needed.

Naming of Fire Chief for 2018. Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

11 Setting of next joint meeting.