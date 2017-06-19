Danville City Council Meets Tonight

AGENDA

Monday, June 19, 2017

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s department. Discussion and action on the May 2017 sheriff’s report. Discussion on animals at large on particularly around the South Birch Street area. Action if needed.

Darven Kendell from SE IA Regional Solid Waste Commission, to answer questions regarding curbside recycling and the drop off container located at the fire station. Action if needed.

Update on various nuisance issues throughout the community. Action by Resolutions if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-16, establishing a capital improvement fund for the Fire Department.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-15, making a correction to Resolution 2017-10 entitled Life Insurance.

Discussion on adding an additional no parking sign on Trulaine Drive. Action if needed.

Update on establishing a sidewalk replacement policy.

Update on electrical contractor proposals. Action if needed.

Streets and utilities report. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of consent agenda items. June 5, 2017 council minutes. May 2017 financial reports. Cigarette permit belonging to Old 34 Gas & Grill. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Request for the use of the community building for bible school June 26 to June 30. Discussion on setting the next meeting of the city council. Action if needed.

Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council.

Monday, June 19, 2017

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business.

Approval of the February 27, 2017 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s written report.

Presentation and discussion of 10 year projection for the Fire Department. Action if needed.

Discussion on use of surplus city budget funds (monetary). Action if needed.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

10 Setting of next joint meeting.