Danville City Council Meets Tonight

Danville City Council Meets TonightWritten by Theresa Rose on June 19, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, June 19, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Des Moines County Sheriff’s department.
- Discussion and action on the May 2017 sheriff’s report.
- Discussion on animals at large on particularly around the South Birch Street area. Action if needed.
- Darven Kendell from SE IA Regional Solid Waste Commission, to answer questions regarding curbside recycling and the drop off container located at the fire station. Action if needed.
- Update on various nuisance issues throughout the community. Action by Resolutions if needed.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-16, establishing a capital improvement fund for the Fire Department.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-15, making a correction to Resolution 2017-10 entitled Life Insurance.
- Discussion on adding an additional no parking sign on Trulaine Drive. Action if needed.
- Update on establishing a sidewalk replacement policy.
- Update on electrical contractor proposals. Action if needed.
- Streets and utilities report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of consent agenda items.
- June 5, 2017 council minutes.
- May 2017 financial reports.
- Cigarette permit belonging to Old 34 Gas & Grill.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Request for the use of the community building for bible school June 26 to June 30.
- Discussion on setting the next meeting of the city council. Action if needed.
- Adjournment of the regular session of the City Council.
Monday, June 19, 2017
Order of business, regular joint meeting
Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees
to be held at Danville City Hall
- Call to order, 6:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business.
- Approval of the February 27, 2017 minutes.
- Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.
- Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s written report.
- Presentation and discussion of 10 year projection for the Fire Department. Action if needed.
- Discussion on use of surplus city budget funds (monetary). Action if needed.
- Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.
10 Setting of next joint meeting.
- Adjournment.